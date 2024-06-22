Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,715,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,645. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

