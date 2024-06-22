Private Capital Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 847.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,783,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.01. 5,107,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29. The company has a market capitalization of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

