Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $25.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Primo Water by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 145,966 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 761.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $1,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

