PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Has $218,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.59. 862,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,412. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

