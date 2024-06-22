Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $166.17

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.17 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 164.40 ($2.09). Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.11), with a volume of 352,261 shares trading hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £507.00 million, a PE ratio of -3,328.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.91.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

