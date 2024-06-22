Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $4.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.30.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PL. Benchmark decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Labs PBC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC Price Performance
Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.97.
Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Labs PBC
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.