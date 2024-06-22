Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $4.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PL. Benchmark decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 263.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 190,510 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 802,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 543,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

