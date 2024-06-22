Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.82

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and traded as high as $9.04. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 120,177 shares trading hands.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,417.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,453,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,664,620.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 19,408 shares of company stock worth $171,533 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 373.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,366,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,605 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 327,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 151,617 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

