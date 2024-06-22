PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.94

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.17. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 114,480 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
