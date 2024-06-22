PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.94

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.17. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 114,480 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 816,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 264,294 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 275,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 118,596 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 102,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

