PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.34

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as low as $9.30. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 62,970 shares.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
