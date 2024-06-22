PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.34

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as low as $9.30. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 62,970 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 513.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

