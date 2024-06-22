PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Plans $1.45 Dividend

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.447 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
PICC Property and Casualty Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of PICC Property and Casualty stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. 31,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64.
About PICC Property and Casualty
