PFW Advisors LLC Makes New $837,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,826. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

View Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.