Pflug Koory LLC Takes Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,849 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

FLNC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.49. 2,029,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,375. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $31.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

