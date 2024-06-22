Pflug Koory LLC Sells 986 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRFree Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after buying an additional 2,015,232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $108.41. 3,029,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,971. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average of $104.91.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

