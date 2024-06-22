Pflug Koory LLC Sells 986 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after buying an additional 2,015,232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $108.41. 3,029,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,971. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average of $104.91.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

