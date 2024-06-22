Pflug Koory LLC Sells 809 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE HMC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $31.37. 512,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

