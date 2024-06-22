Pflug Koory LLC Sells 77 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,399,552,000 after acquiring an additional 161,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after buying an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,658,000 after buying an additional 282,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,887,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,488,000 after buying an additional 160,730 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.35. 3,589,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.15 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.65.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

