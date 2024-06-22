Pflug Koory LLC Sells 718 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FAST traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,753,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,223. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

