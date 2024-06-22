Pflug Koory LLC Sells 102 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,211 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,632,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,835,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.98. 309,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,710. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.93.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

