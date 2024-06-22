Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICVT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 83,552 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.01.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

