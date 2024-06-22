Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.75. 52,521,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,332,605. The firm has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.