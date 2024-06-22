Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CATX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE CATX opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. Equities analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,939.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,879 shares in the company, valued at $490,490.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lori A. Woods acquired 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,939.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,879 shares in the company, valued at $490,490.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,814 shares of company stock worth $385,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

