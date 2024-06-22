Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $162.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $193.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.94.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $147.40 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $140.12 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,426. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

