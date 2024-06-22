Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $162.00

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2024

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $193.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $147.40 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $140.12 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,426. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.