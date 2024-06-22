Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,788. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.27 and its 200-day moving average is $326.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

