Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,758,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,408,000 after buying an additional 85,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after buying an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,852,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

