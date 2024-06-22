Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $180.26. The stock had a trading volume of 59,707,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,481,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

