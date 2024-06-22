Partnership Wealth Management LLC Sells 88,935 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 88,935 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for 2.7% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Partnership Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Hanesbrands worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 768,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 72.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 209,214 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 473,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 234,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,362,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,029. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

