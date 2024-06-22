Partnership Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. V.F. makes up 1.7% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 168,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $14.30. 11,643,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010,212. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

