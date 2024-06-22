Partnership Wealth Management LLC Has $843,000 Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 377.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 83.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 205.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In related news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $30.14. 2,211,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,454. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The firm had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

