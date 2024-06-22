Partnership Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Strategic Education accounts for about 1.4% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Partnership Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Strategic Education worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 27.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 118,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $29,637.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $29,637.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $55,897.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,225.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,062 shares of company stock valued at $128,410. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STRA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.87%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.