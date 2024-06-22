Partnership Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,722 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 980,120 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,391 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fossil Group by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,023 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fossil Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,022 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,869,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOSL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 650,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 37.15% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

(Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.