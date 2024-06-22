Partnership Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 382.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $83.35. 1,002,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.08. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.