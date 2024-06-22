Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in D.R. Horton by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

NYSE:DHI traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $142.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,105. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

