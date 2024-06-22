Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.