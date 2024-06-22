Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $1,626,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 71,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,333,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $73.94. 6,846,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

