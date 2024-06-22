Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2024

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFDFree Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.20% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD remained flat at $19.67 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,133. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $20.43.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.