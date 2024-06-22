Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.20% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD remained flat at $19.67 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,133. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $20.43.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

