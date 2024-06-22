Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,035,201 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.77% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $495,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB remained flat at $45.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,540,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,212. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

