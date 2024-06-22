Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 13,572 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 102,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,216,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,384,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

