Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $172,887,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $62,020,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,046,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,077. The firm has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

