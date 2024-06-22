Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $1,945,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,067,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.44. 8,470,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,677. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $80.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.