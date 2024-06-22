Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $53.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $53,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.28. 2,676,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. The company has a market cap of $402.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.09.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

