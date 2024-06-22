Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,498,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,703,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,544,000 after acquiring an additional 331,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $59.49. 469,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,456. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

