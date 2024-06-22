Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $29.03 Million Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 2.03% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $29,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

LCTU traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. 36,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,405. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.17. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.