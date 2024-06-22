Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $13.34 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $345,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $348,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.94. 1,305,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.60. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

