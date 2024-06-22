Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,684,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,253 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,751,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,694,000 after buying an additional 1,408,947 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,803,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

