Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,187,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,266,000 after purchasing an additional 198,902 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 131,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLSR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,537. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $529.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

