Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,106,001,000 after buying an additional 755,588 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,905,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,357,392,000 after buying an additional 363,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.54. 51,140,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,705,432. The company has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $157.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

