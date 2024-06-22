Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 30,139 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after buying an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after buying an additional 1,680,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after buying an additional 1,216,421 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.98. 2,486,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,924. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.