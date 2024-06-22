Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Holdings Raised by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,101,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Paramount Global accounts for 2.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.37.

Shares of PARA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.15. 22,345,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,341,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

