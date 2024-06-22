Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after purchasing an additional 279,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. 2,119,278 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

