Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Trading Down 0.2%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.27. Approximately 67,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 72,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $371.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDPL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

