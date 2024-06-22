Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock opened at GBX 6.34 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of £19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.36. Oxford BioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52 ($0.66).

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

