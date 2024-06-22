Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance
Shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock opened at GBX 6.34 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of £19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.36. Oxford BioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52 ($0.66).
About Oxford BioDynamics
